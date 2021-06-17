Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.05 Million

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $571.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,820.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $80,252,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 59.81.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

