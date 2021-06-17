Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,259,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 63,769,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,666.0 days.
Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 41,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
