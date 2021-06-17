Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young Sells 8,704 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LII traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.58. 225,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $218.38 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

