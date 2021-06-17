Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young Sells 8,704 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE LII traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.58. 225,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $218.38 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.60.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
