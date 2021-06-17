Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennar stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84.

Get Lennar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.