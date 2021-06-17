Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Get Lennar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.