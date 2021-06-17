Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

