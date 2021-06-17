LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 12,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,802,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

