Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $96.15. 35,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,904,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.35.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

