Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

