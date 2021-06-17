Larry W. Carroll Purchases 3,000 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,826.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPTA. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

