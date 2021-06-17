Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Largo Resources stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

