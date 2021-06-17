Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.70. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.