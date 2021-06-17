L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.16

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 96583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
