L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.16

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 96583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.