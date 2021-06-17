Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

