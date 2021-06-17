L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $604,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

