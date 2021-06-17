Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $72,922.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,848,778 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

