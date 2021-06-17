Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,874 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of S&P Global worth $163,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $396.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $399.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

