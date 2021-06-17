Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138,877 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.31. 15,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

