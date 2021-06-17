Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $115,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.11. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

