Korea Investment CORP Has $93.73 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,544 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corning were worth $93,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

