Korea Investment CORP Has $125.96 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,438 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $125,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. 14,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.34 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.