Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $462.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 70.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Koppers by 51.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 242,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,781. Koppers has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

