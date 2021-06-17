KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.20

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 15674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

