Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €105.45 ($124.06) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

