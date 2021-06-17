KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

