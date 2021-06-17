KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 47,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 151,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC)

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.