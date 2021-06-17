King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 950 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 75.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

