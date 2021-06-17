King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $252.44 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.07 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.