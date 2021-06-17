King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

