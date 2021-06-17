King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nokia stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

