King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.42% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

