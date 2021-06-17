Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.