Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

KYYWF stock remained flat at $$36.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

