Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,460 ($32.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,657.45. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,714 ($22.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

In related news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total transaction of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

