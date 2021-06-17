KeyCorp Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $82.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NYSE DEN opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

