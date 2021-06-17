Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.46. 78,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

