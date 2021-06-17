Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Accuray by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Accuray by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

