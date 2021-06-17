Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,965 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

In other MFS Multimarket Income Trust news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

