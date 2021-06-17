Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,274 Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle alerts:

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.