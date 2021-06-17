KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 1,471,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.