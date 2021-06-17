K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.39. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 1,425 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company has a market cap of C$456.76 million and a P/E ratio of 51.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

