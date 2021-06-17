JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 8,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,194. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54.

