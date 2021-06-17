JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 242,293 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $93,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LSXMA stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.