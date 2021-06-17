JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $95.99 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,775,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 25.17% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $85,615,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $46,979,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $13,371,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $10,546,000.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

