JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,908,359 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $108,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

DRH opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

