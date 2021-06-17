JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 383,954 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Consolidated Edison worth $111,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of ED opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

