JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of YY stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

