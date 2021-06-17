Joseph Pinto Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) insider Joseph Pinto acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).
Joseph Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Joseph Pinto bought 4,000,000 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($20,000.00).
- On Friday, March 19th, Joseph Pinto purchased 3,866,434 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$27,065.04 ($19,332.17).
Tyranna Resources Company Profile
