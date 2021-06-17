John P. Zimmer Buys 3,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

