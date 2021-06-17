John P. Zimmer Buys 3,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
