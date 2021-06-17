John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

